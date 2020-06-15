5 Seconds of Summer’s Michael Clifford Denies Sexual Misconduct Claim, Apologizes for Sexist Tweets

Click here to read the full article.

On Monday, a day after apologizing for 2012 Tweets that many considered sexist, 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford denied an accusation of sexual misconduct that have been made from a since-deleted Twitter account in the beginning Monday, saying that they are “BEYOND untrue.”

A poster using the handle @knowyoureta claimed that Clifford, now 24, “used to invite underaged girls to his hotel room/tour bus after shows” in 2014 whilst the group was supporting One Direction on tour, in accordance with NME. The tweets said that Clifford allegedly invited an underaged fan to his college accommodation after a show on one occasiona and “started touching her inappropriately.” The posts concluded by stating that the girl “tried to speak up” but “no one believed her.” NME reported that more accusations were made from yet another account which was later deleted.

“i am heartbroken to read these things that are being said – they are just BEYOND untrue,” Clifford responded, noting that “i was never allowed in the crowd i only ever watched at front of house – and i would’ve never EVER done that. i would NEVER do anything like that.”

Another fan posted a video of the band surrounded by fans, to which that he responded, “This is what life was like in 2013. Please understand it would’ve been logistically impossible for me to get through a crowd at a show i just played at! im not trying to be defensive i promise this is just so completely false.”

The group’s Adam Wilkinson supported Clifford’s claims. “All accusations of this kind should be taken seriously if the information can be cross referenced and substantiated,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “That’s not the case here and I can confirm at all times I was with the band, they were escorted to front of house from backstage at all times, often by multiple body guards and crew. There is simply no possibility of this accusation to have occurred.”

On Sunday, Clifford apologized for tweets he’d sent in 2012 that were recently resurfaced, including a joke about women belonging in your kitchen, and yet another that used homophobic language.

“I am so f—ing sorry for all the dumb sh– I did when I was younger,” that he wrote. “I am someone else now with a much better understanding of the entire world. some people gain access to a digital megaphone a bit prior to when they should, unfortuitously, I was one of them.

“I am so sorry for hurting anyone,” he continued. “it was never my intention. I was so naive and I am embarrassed and I am beyond sorry. I will continue to be better and I will continue to change. I never want to hurt anyone again.”

Clifford has delivered a series of tweets in recent days supporting Black Lives Matter protests.

