5 reasons to upgrade to a smart thermostat this summer

Then there’s a smart device that won’t listen in (yet), but it can save you money and make life much more convenient. I’m referring to smart thermostats, and this device should really be at the top of your list to make your home smarter.

Set the temperature from anywhere

Traditional thermostats work great, but only when you’re around to adjust them. Some thermostats may be programmed, however the interfaces tend to be clunky and you will forget to modify those settings because the seasons change.

The main feature of any smart device is internet connectivity, and that means you can change the thermostat’s settings from practically anywhere. You can use your thermostat’s mobile app, or a internet browser, or even a virtual assistant to monitor and control your home’s temperature. You can program schedules, crank up the A/C or switch on the warmth, whether you’re at work or vacationing on another continent.

RELATED: Google searches using the word “boredom” have increased 100% over the last year. If you’re bored and looking for a know-how time, listen to my podcast about Anonymous , or how about strategies to win in online contests and sweepstakes , or how one man feeds an entire Alaskan town selling things he buys at Costco.

Instead of adjusting your thermostat manually whenever you get home, you are able to remotely prep your thermostat’s temperature beforehand so it’ll be nice and cool when you arrive.

Remember, shaving a few degrees off your usual thermostat settings results in big energy savings. Having the ability to do this remotely if you need to can yield dramatic results in the long run.

SAVE MORE: 7 tried-and-tested steps to lower your internet bill

Get into geofencing



Ever wished your house adjusted it self as soon as you arrived or left? Well, with a smart thermostat, it may.

A smart thermostat is aware of its location and will use “geofencing” to determine when you’re close to your home. Your smartphone’s app alerts the network when you’re nearby, signaling the thermostat to adjust temperatures, based on your requirements automatically. It works whether you’re coming home unexpectedly early or late.

Geofencing also works another way around. A smart thermostat may also sense if you’re away (even if your schedule says otherwise) and it will adjust your home’s temperatures appropriately.

Control it with your voice



Like many smart devices, thermostats respond to voice commands. Just pair the device with a va like Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple’s Siri. Say “Alexa, set the temperature to 74 degrees” or “OK Google, lower the temperature by 2 degrees” to control your environment without lifting a finger.

Did you understand you can get a handle on your iPhone with your voice without using Siri? You can say “swipe left” or “scroll up” to move where you need on your screen, open apps, take images and more. Tap or click to get started.

Adjusts the temperature automatically



The Nest Thermostat has a different trick up its sleeve — learning. With this ability, it’s going to learn your chosen temperature settings as you employ it and it’ll build a schedule around them. It can even learn specific family profiles and know which household member is home and away at specific times.

With enough usage data (typically a week’s worth), the smart thermostat will automatically program itself which means you won’t have to.

Knows when you are home



This feature is what makes thermostats truly “smart.” You can place remote sensors in a variety of rooms of your dwelling, which can help boost your HVAC’s efficiency and save energy costs in exchange. You can balance the hot and cold areas in your home considering that the temperature levels will be given by more than just the main thermostat’s location.

To better manage your power consumption and see how your thermostat settings impact your electric bill, smart thermostats have usage tracking features and statistics available to view from its app or the net.

These free energy and usage reports an average of allow you to see how much energy you’ve conserved (or wasted) every month and provide valuable information about how efficiently your cooling and heating equipment operates.

FREEBIE ALERT: From fire walls to computer software, there’s a lot of top quality free tech out there. Tap or click for 8 freebies you’ll want to get your hands on.

Save money with smart thermostats



For a lot of us, saving money on energy bills is a top priority. The amount you save still depends on a few factors, like the efficiency of one’s HVAC system, your home insulation, your utility costs, environment changes as well as your temperature preferences.

But with each of their automation and learning functions, smart thermostat companies declare that you can cut your energy costs by a significant amount if you switch to their products.

For example, it’s estimated that people who use the Nest save typically 10% to 12% on heating bills and 15% on cooling bills. Ecobee reported that its clients can cut back to 23% on their heating on cooling costs.

This implies that although smart thermostats are significantly pricier than their “dumb” counterparts, you can recover your investment in a relatively limited time. In short, a smart thermostat is nearly guaranteed to pay for it self in the long run.

Perfect for larger homes



The bigger the house, the more crucial its energy efficiency. If you have a house or apartment with multiple zones, you probably have separate thermostats and HVAC systems. Converting to smart thermostats permits you to get a handle on them all from a centralized location such as for example a smartphone, a computer, a tablet or a smart speaker/virtual assistant.

They’ll also learn your patterns on that particular zone and sense if a room or floor is occupied or not. This means you won’t have to tweak your settings and schedules manually constantly – your entire smart thermostats and sensors will work together to keep your whole house comfortable in the most efficient way possible.

If you have a 2nd home, installing a smart thermostat is the greatest way to go. You can always check and get a handle on your second home’s temperatures remotely. Sensing your occupancy patterns is a perk that’s just not possible with regular programmable thermostats.

BONUS TIP FOR EXTRA KNOW-HOW: Slow computer? 9 ways to make it run faster

Anyone who uses a computer has probably experienced PC slowdown. Your programs open sluggishly, web browsing seems pokey, apps are lagging as well as your computer startup time is worse than you remember.

But before you throw your pc out the doorway, try these tricks. They might save some cash as well as your sanity.

Tap or click for nine surefire ways to speed up your PC.

What digital life style questions are you experiencing? Call Kim’s national radio show and tap or click here to find it on your local radio station . You can listen to or watch the Kim Komando Show on your phone, tablet, tv or computer. Or tap or click here for Kim’s free podcasts.

Copyright 2020, WestStar Multimedia Entertainment. All rights reserved.