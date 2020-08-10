5 reasons Texans can win the Super Bowl this year

The group has actually won 4 of the previous 5 AFC South titles under Bill O’Brien

They have actually won the AFC South 4 of the previous 5 seasons under head coach Bill O’Brien Of course, it’s difficult to get to a Super Bowl when you can’ t even reach the AFC ChampionshipGame And that something the Houston Texans have yet to do in 18 years of presence.

This past year, the club rallied to beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime in the wild card round and after that owned a fast 24 -0 lead at Arrowhead Stadium in the divisional playoffs. But everything split up as the club went home when again without reaching the conference title tilt.

It’s been a fascinating offseason for a franchise that has in fact been to the postseason 6 of the previous 9 years, recording a department title in each circumstances. The group did its share of wheeling and dealing this year and the latter might be an understatement. So is it time for the Texans to lastly break through and use Super Sunday? Here’s how the club can get this done …

5 Host a divisional-round video game

Dating back to 2011, the …