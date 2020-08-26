5 reasons San Francisco 49ers can win the Super Bowl this year

Below are 5 reasons why the 49ers can not just return to the Super Bowl however win this time.

In his 3rd season as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, Kyle Shanahan formulated his finest year yet. His offense ended up with the second-most points scored (479) behind the Baltimore Ravens, and Robert Saleh coached a top-10 defense.

Finishing the season with a 13-3 record, the Niners gotten in the playoffs as the NFC West department champs and owned the very first seed in the NFC postseason image.

In the playoffs, it was traditional football that got the group intothe Super Bowl Saleh had the defense flying, and Shanahan and Jimmy Garoppolo rode the run video game hard.

Although, all of that was for not. The 49ers blew a lead late in the Super Bowl to the ultimate champ Kansas City Chiefs, which raised speculation around Garoppolo’s future with the group after he missed out on huge tosses on the biggest phase.

As of right now, the 2020 season has the thumbs-up, and here are 5 reasons …