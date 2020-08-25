5 reasons Saints can win the Super Bowl this year

The New Orleans Saints have a truly excellent shot to win the Super Bowl.

There are times in the NFL when it seems like a group is because of win aSuper Bowl The Kansas City Chiefs seemed like they were due for a win last season and came through with a Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIV.

That definitely seems like a possibility for the New Orleans Saints, who have actually had their reasonable share of playoff heartbreak recently. Let’s have a look at 5 excellent reasons why the Saints will be the group to win the Super Bowl in 2020.

5 The Saints have actually been knocking on the door

There have actually been couple of NFL groups with as much regular-season success as the Saints over the past 3 years. New Orleans has actually won 37 video games in the routine season given that 2017 however has actually suffered 3 straight harsh postseason losses.

It isn’t simple to win in the NFL, so getting 37 wins is an indication that the Saints are a truly excellent football group. The playoff problems have actually come as an outcome of either misfortune or the referees blowing a crucial call.

Those situations are …