5 reasons Patriots can win the Super Bowl this year

The trustworthy New England Patriots have actually won the AFC East the last 11 years.

To utilize a boxing term, they appeared like a shot fighter. After an 8-0 start a year back, the New England Patriots wilted the 2nd half of theyear They divided their last 8 regular-season contests and were then suppressed in the house by the Tennessee Titans in the wild card round. It significant the very first time considering that 2010 that the club did not reach the AFC Championship Game.

This offseason, quarterback Tom Brady and a multitude of veterans are now somewhere else. More just recently and substantially, the variety of gamers pulling out this year due to issues over COVID-19 has actually reached 8 (through Nicole Yang ofBoston com). Putting together a competitive group might certainly be a difficulty.

But it’s going to be a various sort of season in the National Football League and a knowledgeable company might have a definitive benefit. So how can the Patriots return to the “Big Game” and win it?

5 Better offending line play

