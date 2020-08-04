5 reasons Cleveland Browns can win the Super Bowl this year

The Browns were a stylish Super Bowl choose back in 2019 however fell well except those enormous expectations. 2020 can be an extremely various season for Cleveland.

Not lots of NFL groups have the skill to go from 6-10 one season to a Super Bowl champ the next. Fortunately for fans in Northeast Ohio, their Browns have the lineup to make simply that type of enormous leap.

The most significant modification for Cleveland is at the head training position. Freddie Kitchens has actually been rejected in location of KevinStefanski The existence of a real grownup in charge of the group ought to pay huge dividends for the Browns.

That isn’t the just huge modification the front workplace made this summertime. Cleveland was an uncharacteristically big spender in totally free firm. They made Austin Hooper among the highest-paid tight ends in NFL history however finalizing Jack Conklin to guy the right take on position might be a a lot more impactful deal.

The Browns are poised to take a significant advance in2020 Here are 5 reasons why the group might go from the outhouse to the penthouse this season.

5 Nick Chubb can penalize the opposition

Not lots of things went right for Cleveland’s offense in 2019, however the introduction of Chubb into a star running back was a genuine brilliant area. Despite the group’s battles to toss the ball successfully, he still handled to …