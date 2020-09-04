A Better Way To Train Remote Workers

Amy is having a bad afternoon. She is attempting to reassign a job in Microsoft Planner to a various member of her marketing group, however she simply can’t determine how. If she wasn’t working from another location, she would just ask a colleague at the next desk, however the majority of her group is away in a virtual conference.

Amy’s experience occurs to remote employees countless times every day, and numerous hours of efficiency are lost since they can not solve small problems. Indeed, a global survey of remote workers throughout the coronavirus pandemic exposed that efficiency dropped in between 20% and 70% amongst remote employees due to an absence of technology abilities.

The apparent option here is to offer remote employees with more technology training. However, a study [1] released in August discovered that almost half of United States employees have actually not gotten any remote training considering that the pandemic started, and a 3rd of those who did discovered, it inadequate.

Why is technology training so agonizing for remote employees?

5 Problems With Remote Technology Training

Remote employees are practically completely based on IT to get work done, which suggests they likewise require great technology training. Unfortunately, a lot of direction leaves them dissatisfied. I frequently …