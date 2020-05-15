5 police officers and 7 detention center employees in Texas are in quarantine after arrest of a suspect with coronavirus

“Out of an abundance of caution, the five police officers and seven CDC (City Detention Center) staff members who came in contact with the individual will be tested and quarantined while waiting for their test results,” in line with a information launch from the town.

Officers responded to a name at a grocery retailer Wednesday, and a wrestle started when officers tried to make an arrest, the information launch mentioned. The officers had been “unable to maintain proper personal protective equipment during the arrest,” the discharge mentioned.

A police spokesman was unable to verify why the suspect was arrested or what prompted a name to police.

The suspect was launched after being taken to the City Detention Center. The county Public Health District then notified the division that the suspect had examined constructive on Monday.