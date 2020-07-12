5 people were shot during a dispute at a Michigan apartment complex

Officers responded to a name of pictures fired exterior the complex within the 4900 block of Dunckle Road round 3 a.m., police stated.
The capturing victims included three girls, ages 19, 21, 26, and two males, ages 23 and 30. The three girls were discovered at the scene, and the 2 males were discovered away from the scene, police stated.
All 5 capturing victims are being handled at native hospitals for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, the police chief stated.
The police division stated there isn’t any suspect info to report, and there’s no ongoing menace to the group.
“This senseless act of violence will not be tolerated in our community, and we will use all available assets, including our local, state and federal partnerships, to hold those responsible accountable,” Green stated.