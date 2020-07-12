5 people were shot during a dispute at a Michigan apartment complex

Officers responded to a name of pictures fired exterior the complex within the 4900 block of Dunckle Road round 3 a.m., police stated.

The capturing victims included three girls, ages 19, 21, 26, and two males, ages 23 and 30. The three girls were discovered at the scene, and the 2 males were discovered away from the scene, police stated.

All 5 capturing victims are being handled at native hospitals for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, the police chief stated.

The police division stated there isn’t any suspect info to report, and there’s no ongoing menace to the group.