Vazgen Saghatelyan, the spokesman of the “Reviving Armenia” party, told live on Facebook how the police treated him in the Kentron department.

“I am amazed by what happened. 5 people in civilian clothes started to press and hit with a very unpleasant vocabulary. “Someone hit me on the shoulder,” Vazgen Saghatelyan said.

He said that he was not provided with information about the “policemen” who used violence against him.

