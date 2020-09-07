5 NFL veterans who could help a contending team

These five NFL cuts will likely latch on with quality teams in the near future.

Cutdown day came with some real surprises ahead of the 2020 NFL season, as some of the veterans who were cut didn’t make their respective clubs due to an inability to showcase their talents in a preseason game.

While things might not have worked out with their first teams in 2020, these five surprising cuts have enough pedigree and skill to land with a contending team and so some damage in the postseason.

5 Damarious Randall SAF Las Vegas Raiders

Randall was given a big signing bonus by a Raiders team that was looking to beef up their young secondary, but Jon Gruden soured on him and released him before the season started. However, Randall’s cut could’ve been due to the fact that he was injured and only healthy for a handful of practices. Given his stats over the last few years, he’ll likely find a new home soon.

Randall’s performances with the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers often left a lot to be desired given how frequently he gave up big plays, but Randall has been a serviceable starter for the…