5 NFL teams who could consider signing Dez Bryant

Dez Bryant meant a modification from the number he constantly used in Dallas, so does that mean he’s signing with a group quickly?

When Dez Bryant was last on an NFL field, in 2017 with the Dallas Cowboys, he appeared like a diminished variation of what he had actually been (69 receptions for 838 backyards and 6 goals). So it was not unexpected when the Cowboys cut him, even if they waited till April of 2018.

Bryant landed with the New Orleans Saints late in the 2018 season, then immediately suffered a torn Achilles in his very first practice. He was considering a return as Week 1 approached in 2015, however no teams came calling. This spring, pre-pandemic, exercises with Patrick Mahomes and Mecole Hardman were plenty adequate to sustain speculation about him perhaps signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Even after 2 years of not playing, Bryant does not appear prepared to retire right now. On Saturday, he meant a modification from theNo 88 he constantly used for the Cowboys.

Can y’ all see me using #10? — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 8, 2020

That could simply be a generous little bit of social networks trolling fromBryant But it could likewise be a tip teams have an interest in him, as training school operate in the type it will take this year begins.

Bryant would certainly take any chance he can get at this point. But these 5 teams in fact could …