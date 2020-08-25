5 NFL MVP candidates who aren’t quarterbacks

The NFL MVP Award usually goes to a quarterback– however what if it didn’t?

Since 2012, just quarterbacks have actually won the NFL MVP award. This pattern returns much even more than this, however, as just 4 non-quarterbacks have actually won the award because the year 2000 (all running backs).

But, if the pattern is to be bucked in 2020, who are the most likely candidates to vanquish the quarterbacks.

Aaron Donald

Los Angeles Rams protective deal with Aaron Donald might wind up being among the very best protective gamers in NFL history. In 2017, he came the very first defensive deal with to win the AP Defensive Player of the Year award because 1999 (Warren Sapp). In 2018, he ended up being the very first back-to-back award winner at the position.

So, if we’re making bets on who might be the NFL’s MVP if they buck the pattern of offering it to a quarterback, offering it to the leading defensive star is as excellent a bet as any.

In 6 seasons in the league, Donald has 6 Pro Bowl looks and 5 First-Team All-Pro honors. He’s tape-recorded 72 sacks in those 6 …