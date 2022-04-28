The ombudsman’s rapid response teams visited different subdivisions of the Yerevan City Police Department: Kentron, Arabkir, Erebuni, Kanaker-Zeytun, Malatia and Mashtots.

Interviews were held with 46 detainees, and videos of administrative arrests were reviewed.

It was also reported that 5 minors were taken to police stations, one of whom was under 16 years old. With the intervention of the ombudsman’s staff, no administrative proceedings were instituted against him and he was immediately released.

Published videos և During the visits to the police stations, cases of explaining the grounds for deprivation of liberty, clarifying minimum rights (lawyer, silence, իրավունք other rights), and detaining people using disproportionate force were reported.

Studies by the Human Rights Defender’s Office on these issues, both today and in previous years, show that this problematic practice of administrative arrest and detention is widespread. It was applied to the protesters.

This practice should be ruled out. Any case of administrative detention, arrest or, in the same way, deprivation of liberty is illegal if the minimum human rights of deprivation of liberty are not ensured.

In addition, one case of damage to a vehicle by police officers was reported during a rally on Liberty Avenue.

Cases of incomplete filling in of the registers of the detained persons were registered in the Police Departments, including during the visit to the Kanaker-Zeytun Police Department, it was registered that the person arrested under Article 182 of the RA Code on Administrative Offenses was released, but was released. the relevant note on the time of release, in case the person allegedly got acquainted and confirmed the authenticity of the notes with his / her signature.

The registered problems are summarized in the staff of the Human Rights Defender, necessary measures will be taken within the competence of the Defender.

The first results of the monitoring of social networks and media publications show that political actors, both representatives of the ruling and opposition forces, as well as those who influence public opinion supporting their political agenda, use highly reprehensible, sometimes extremely provocative, vocabulary. with calls.

We call on the publicly and politically responsible actors to refrain from irresponsible, dangerous and useless speech leading to internal conflict in the society, we offer to occupy the public agenda with professional and public civilized discussions on specific issues.

In addition, extremely dangerous discussions are being spread by the media under the cover of political processes, including the active participation of fake users, incitement to hatred, and sometimes covert violence.

Strongly emphasizing the role of the media in providing the public with professional, high-quality, and accurate information, as well as ways to reduce hate speech and foster argumentative debate, it is imperative that media outlets remove such comments from the media. Sufficient resources will be allocated.

On social media, the ombudsman urges users who have an audience to remove the posts and calls of hatred and violence (sometimes even jokingly) spread under their posts.

The ombudsman’s staff’s rapid response teams continue to conduct 24-hour monitoring, including of extreme and dangerous speech.