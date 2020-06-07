5 incredibly useful things you didn’t know Apple Notes could do

Notes seems to be like a small yellow notepad and is a terrific digital organizer. It’s nice for fast ideas or longer, late-night musings. Once it is synced with iCloud, you have your notes in your units.

Be certain to take this further step. Go to Settings > [Your Name] > iCloud, then activate Notes. You’ll see your notes on your entire Apple units that you’re signed in to with the identical Apple ID.

Now, let’s soar into a number of new methods you can begin utilizing Notes.

1. Use it as a doc scanner

When you have to scan a doc, there is no such thing as a have to get a third-party app. Notes will deal with the job.

Open the Notes app. Create a brand new word by clicking the icon that appears like a sq. with a pen positioned on the backside proper of the display. Tap the digicam icon on the backside of your new word and choose Scan Documents.

Hold your cellphone over the doc you need to scan. Your app will detect a doc and scan it when it’s set to Auto. In Manual mode, you have to snap the picture. Swap between modes on the high proper of your display.

Tap the picture shutter button on the backside of the display to finish the scan. You can edit the picture after you take it by dragging across the web page corners. When completed, faucet “Save” on the underside proper of your display. Your file will save as a PDF.

You can then e mail or message the scan proper from inside Notes.

Need to signal a PDF? Tap or click here for some easy ways to do it on a Mac, PC, iPhone, or Android.

2. Have Siri take notes for you

Let’s say you want to recollect a home quantity or a listing of things you want on the ironmongery store. There’s no want to choose up your cellphone, unlock it, discover the Notes app, and begin a brand new word. How tedious! Instead, say, “Hey Siri, word that the home quantity is 1980” or “Hey Siri, create a note called Home Depot list.”

You can dictate your textual content, and Siri will verify and save your word. You also can replace your Notes utilizing Siri. Simply say “Hey Siri, update my house number note.”

Siri’s fairly heading in the right direction with Notes. You can ask her to seek out notes that include sure topics. That’s tremendous useful.

Siri has another tips up her sleeve. Tap or click here for my favorite Siri tips you’ll use time and time again.

3. Keep the household organized

Let’s use for example a grocery retailer buying listing. With Notes, you can create a listing and ask others within the household so as to add to that listing.

While the flexibility to share particular person notes shouldn’t be a brand new function, with iOS 13, you can now share a whole folder with anybody. To share a folder, swipe left and faucet on the Add People icon.

Select how you need to invite individuals. If you want to share in a view-only mode, choose Share Options and verify View solely.

4. One place for transforming and challenge concepts

Whether you’re reworking a small toilet or designing a yard backyard, you might have a number of hand-drawn sketches along with your plans. Use Notes to create a folder containing pictures of your sketches. You also can add attachments, together with different pictures, movies, or internet hyperlinks so you have all of your concepts in a single place.

If you have used Apple Notes earlier than, you know the app has no drawback looking out typed or handwritten textual content. The app couldn’t search pictures in earlier variations, however that modified with iOS 13.

Type in your particular time period within the search bar and Notes will return all cases of the phrase from textual content entries, pictures, and saved scanned paperwork, comparable to receipts.

If you are reworking, check out this list of the best apps to measure, pick colors and more.

Notes can do it so much, however it could possibly’t clear up your messy picture assortment. Tap or click for my three-step process for cleaning up your camera roll.

5. Store essential paperwork and numbers

If you can’t keep in mind your child’s Social Security quantity or the passcode to an alarm, make a remark of it. If you need to maintain a word non-public from anybody who may use your gadget, you can use Face ID, Touch ID, or a password to lock and unlock your notes. (Wondering which technique is finest? Tap or click for a comparison. )

For any word that incorporates delicate info, open the word you need to defend and faucet the share icon within the higher proper nook, then select Lock Note. Give the word a password and if you need, allow Face ID or Touch ID too. Keep in thoughts that you will be unable to view the locked word if you overlook this password.

Once locked, you will see a lock icon subsequent to the word together with the final date it was edited. To unlock, enter your password.

Bonus Tip: Pin a word

You might uncover that you refer to a couple notes over and over. No want to look or type by way of your notes assortment, simply pin the essential ones. Doing so will place any pinned notes on the high.

Swipe proper on any word and faucet the pin icon. Repeat the method to unpin.

What digital life-style questions do you have? Call Kim’s nationwide radio present and tap or click here to find it on your local radio station . You can hearken to or watch The Kim Komando Show in your cellphone, pill, tv or pc. Or tap or click here for Kim’s free podcasts.

Copyright 2020, WestStar Multimedia Entertainment. All rights reserved.