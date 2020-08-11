5 homeless as Israel demolishes Palestinian home, seizes water pumps – Middle East Monitor

Israeli forces took 3 water pumps the other day from the town of Beit Ummar, a town north of Hebron in the southern occupied West Bank, reported Wafa news firm.

Activist Mohammad Awad, informed Wafa that Israeli forces, accompanied by intelligence officers, robbed a location to the north of the Beit Ummar town, and took 3 water pumps owned by regional citizen Nabil Breigheth, which he utilizes for watering and planting functions.

In addition, the soldiers summond Breigheth to appear prior to the Israeli Intelligence at the Gush Etzion detention centre.

Also the other day, profession forces destroyed a domestic home made from bricks and a water well in the town of Farasin, situated west of Jenin.

Like numerous other Palestinian towns and towns in the West Bank, Farasin lies in ‘Area C’ under the Oslo Accords, putting it under the complete Israeli military and administrative control.

Mahmoud Amarneh, head of Farasin town council, informed Wafa that the Israeli forces destroyed a water well and a 70- square-metre brick home displacing regional citizen Fayez Amarneh and his household of 5.

He stated the military cautioned the homeowners that the demolition will be performed following the raid last month, …