5 Egypt men arrested for verbally assaulting TV presenter Reham Saeed – Middle East Monitor

Five Egyptian men have actually been arrested for verbally assaulting the Egyptian TV presenter Reham Saeed.

According to the state-run Al-Ahram, the men insulted her over her 2018 detention when she was implicated of kid kidnapping and human trafficking.

According to reports at the time, Saeed was examined and discovered to have actually organized the kidnapping of 2 kids so her and her group might movie an episode on kid kidnapping.

She rejected the charges and was later on acquitted.

In 2016 Saeed was suspended after she hosted an unwanted sexual advances victim on her program and questioned her about the event, whilst playing video footage of the attack at a shopping mall.

She implicated Sumaya Tarik of using improper clothes, blaming her for the attack then relayed photos of the Sumaya, including of her using a swimwear.

Throughout the episode she stated: “Just as we judge harassers, we should do the same to women who harass men. And girls who encourage men to harass them by laughing, talking and dressing in a way that could lure those men.”

She likewise stated: “Control your girls and protect them and nothing will happen to them.”

In 2019 Saeed was suspended after she stated that on her program that obese individuals are “a concern on their …