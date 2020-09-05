Slowly the (*5 *)Alex Pietrangelo ship appears to be cruising. The Jake Allen trade offered the Blues half of what they’ll require to put towards re-signing their star defenseman, and that looks like it will set the Leafs fans for some frustration if we continue to put our eggs in that basket. It’s time to proceed, look forward, and understand restoring the defense by committee might be the much better alternative than landing one big wheel anyhow.

Trodie Jodie Brodie was a recognized target of Kyle Dubas last summertime. In an alternate universe where Nazem Kadri waived his no trade stipulation to head to Calgary, Brodie would currently have actually been aLeaf The left shooting, however best side playing defenseman. Brodie has actually been a 20 plus minute defenseman for the previous 8 seasons. Brodie is a capable offending gamer, however isn’t a liability in his own end either. He has actually balanced over 2 minutes a video game of brief handed ice time over the past 3 seasons. His absence of physical play might be a disadvantage in the eyes of some, as is him being 30. Though that last one didn’t discourage the Leafs from re-upping Muzzin.

Brodie isn’t going to be low-cost, however he’s going to cost a lot less than Pietrangelo, and most likely quite near to the expense ofMuzzin That might still be a difficulty to suit their cap scenario, however after Pietrangelo and Krug …