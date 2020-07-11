5 dead in hostage situation at troubled South Africa church – Panorama

Five folks are dead and much more than 40 have been arrested after an early-morning hostage situation at a long-troubled church near Johannesburg, police in South Africa said Saturday, based on The Associated Press report.

A statement said police and military who taken care of immediately reports of a shooting at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church headquarters in Zuurbekom found four people “shot and burned to death in a car” and a security guard shot in yet another car. Six other people were injured.

Police said they rescued men, women and children who had previously been held hostage and did actually have been living at the church. It was not clear how many were rescued.

The attack with a group of armed people “may have been motivated by a feud” between church members, law enforcement statement said. The church is one of the largest — and reportedly richest — in South Africa, the source said.