5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 1

Need fantasy football help? Here are 5 players to start in Week 1.

Roster % as of 9/6/20.

Finally, the NFL season is approaching. The heavily debated campaign will kick off this Thursday with the Kansas City Chiefs lighting the turf at Arrowhead Stadium against the Houston Texans. A Divisional Round rematch.

Not only does the action on the field begin, but your fantasy football season starts. This, for some, is far more important than their favorite team’s slate. So, we are here to help.

Each week we will bring you five breakout stars to pick up each week.

5. Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers

Roster %: ESPN 24.5%

Last year, Allen Lazard saw his role jump from what he was asked to do in 2018. After playing in just one game in his rookie year, he played in 16 with three starts in 2019.

It wasn’t until around Week 6 that Lazard was forced to take on a more involved role due to injuries. He flashed some promise going for over 40+ receiving yards seven times, 60+ three times, and had a career-high 103 against the New…