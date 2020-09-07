5 Boats Sink At Trump Boat Parade In Texas : NPR

toggle caption Bob Daemmrich/AP Bob Daemmrich/AP

The weather was calm, the atmosphere festive. Which made it all the more surprising when several boats sank Saturday at an event put on by Trump supporters near Austin, Texas.

“Decorate your boats in patriotic colors and fly as many Trump flags as she can handle!” the Facebook page for the Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade encouraged. “Let’s really make a statement!”

The statement wasn’t what they intended. When the hundreds of boats started moving together, their wakes created unexpected turbulence. Before long, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office had received 15 distress calls. It received three more…