5 Boats Sink At Trump Boat Parade In Texas : NPR

By
Jackson Delong
-

Boaters flying flags honoring President Trump crowded Lake Travis in Texas on Saturday. Although this boat did not capsize, a spokesperson for the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said “several” boats sank.

Bob Daemmrich/AP


hide caption

toggle caption

Bob Daemmrich/AP

Boaters flying flags honoring President Trump crowded Lake Travis in Texas on Saturday. Although this boat did not capsize, a spokesperson for the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said “several” boats sank.

Bob Daemmrich/AP

The weather was calm, the atmosphere festive. Which made it all the more surprising when several boats sank Saturday at an event put on by Trump supporters near Austin, Texas.

“Decorate your boats in patriotic colors and fly as many Trump flags as she can handle!” the Facebook page for the Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade encouraged. “Let’s really make a statement!”

The statement wasn’t what they intended. When the hundreds of boats started moving together, their wakes created unexpected turbulence. Before long, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office had received 15 distress calls. It received three more…

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 20

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR