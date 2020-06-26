5.2 magnitude earthquake hits western Turkey – Panorama

An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 5.2 hit a town in western Turkey on Friday, Sputnik news agency reported.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the tremor occurred at around 7 a.m. GMT, perhaps not far from the town of Izmir. At the minute, there are no reports about damage or fatalities from the quake.

The epicentre of the tremor is found 13 km northwest of Golmarmara – the provincial centre of Manisa. According to the EMSC, at the very least 20 million people surviving in the area felt the tremor.