4K Video Camera Camcorder Vlogging Camera for YouTube UHD 48M 30FPS Digital Zoom Camcorder Infrared Night Vision 3 in Touch Screen Recorder with Hood Support Webcam Microphone

Warm Tips:

(1)The camera will not turn on automatically, you need to press the power button or reopen the screen. It will automatically turn on when charging (it will automatically turn off after 3min)

【Wifi Camcorder with IR Night Vision】Downloading “XDV PRO” APP, it will turn your phone into a remote to control the 4k camcorder, and browse images or download files from the camera to mobile phone by wifi for sharing.Under IR night vision, the camcorder can shoot high definition image videos that work perfectly in the darkness and also shoot great in low light.The video camera supports recording video while shooting, that need not to worry about battery drain.

【Camcorder with Microphone】The recorder with mic adopts updated noise-canceling technology which will automatically filter all kinds of background noise and record clear audio for you.It’s suitable for conference recording,classroom teaching,news interviews and so on. Besides,camcorder comes with lens hood.It can block excess light and protect camcorder lens from accidental damage,which improves the photo overall color and contrast.It’s an ideal gift for amateurs and beginners to record video.

【Webcam Video Camera】The 4k camcorder can be used as a webcam, that connects the camcorder to your computer with a USB cable and select PC Camera mode.So,you can open the Facebook, YouTube or Ins page to start the live stream.And it supports connect to TV with HDMI cable and playback the videos you took in high definition.The camcorder is really a ideal gift for amateurs and beginners to take self-photo and start filming.

【Feature-rich vlogging camera】Video camcorder also has built-in fill light,anti-shake, facial detection, facial beauty,built-in fill light,TV output,loop recording,motion detection,time-lapse record,slow motion, pause and other functions.The pause function allows you to pause recording and resume playback without starting a new file.If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us. We will provide the solution for you within 12 hours.