4K Camcorder Video Camera for YouTube HD 48MP 30FPS 16X Digital Zoom Camera 3.0 inch Touch Screen IR Night Vision with External Microphone and Remote Control



Price: $139.99

(as of Jul 25,2020 07:51:00 UTC – Details)

Product Description

SEREE 4K HD Camcorder’s Advantage:



Webcam & HDMI Output

By connecting the computer with a USB cable, then choose the “PC CAM” mode as a webcam. Please download the software “XDV PRO ” before using the PC-CAM function, enter the video interface, then you can video chat with your friends.

By connecting TV with a HDMI cable(not included),then you can see the video or photo you recorded on TV.

4k VS 1080P

SEREE video camcorder is equipped with Full HD 4K 30FPS video resolution and 48.0MP image resolution, you will get a clear and smooth videos, captures your wonderful moments.

NOTE:The camera has no auto focus function, it is fixed focus, the normal focus range is 1m-infinity.

New Remote Control

This 4K camera comes with a 360-degree wirelessly controlled remote control, which has a maximum distance of 20 meters.Compared with the remote control of other infrared controlled, our new remote control has a 2.4G link method.This is a new innovation on the remote control, more flexible to control the camera and the batteries of the remote control are 2 AAA batteries (excluding battery).

IR Night Vision

The camcorder has an IR night vision light and support fill light (not included). If you like to record the beauty of the night, you can turn on this feature at night. It can be used to observe small animals at night, shoot in the wild in the evening and so on. IR image is black and white.

Note: Effective distance ＜5m.

External Micphone

We have improved this microphone compared to the previous microphone.The new microphone adopts X-Y stereo sound pickup technology, the sound positioning is clear and stable, the built-in low-cut filter switch effectively reduces the environmental interference low-frequency noise.The Microphone include 300mAh battery can be used for more than 2h after fully charged.

3.0 HD Touch Screen & Face Detection

Support with 270 degree rotation 3-Inch LCD big screen. It has better colour accuracy and better performance of displaying images and videos than ordinary.Open face detection function, it will detect the face and shows frame on the screen.270°Rotate screen can take photos from different angles.Have 3s、10s、15s、20s、30s time interval can be selected.

Anti-Shock

The camera camcorder has function of reduce effect of shock. When you turn this feature on. It can reduce the effect of blurring caused by camera shock.This anti-shake function can bring you unexpected surprises.

Pause Function

The camcorder has a video recording pause function, you can choose to pause the video when you were recording videos, then continue to use the same file to record without having to restart a new one file.

It is easier for you to upload and edit your videos to the YouTube.

Recording While Charging

We are equipped with two batteries in the camera packaging, the battery can be used for 1.5 hours after fully charged.This camcorder supports connecting the power supply to charge while recording, which allows to take a long-time recording of video without worries.

IR Night Vision & Recording While Charging : This camcorder with IR Vision Night for Night shooting.You can shoot clear white and black photo or video in the dark environment while using the IR night vision function.We have equipped you with two batteries in the package, which can be used for 2H after the battery is fully charged. This camera also supports charging while recording, you can connect the power bank, do not have to worry about running out of electricity during the recording process.

WIFI& 2.4G Remote Control: You can connect to the camera by downloading “XDV PRO” on your phone or computer. The wifi camcorder with 2.4G remote control.This remote control can be controlled wirelessly 360 degrees, the length is 20 meters, with 2 AAA batteries (excluding batteries).It is convenient for us to control the angle when you go out to take pictures.

3.0inch Touch Screen & Microphone: This camcorder have a 3.0inch touch screen and support external microphone and standard tripod（not include tripod）.The microphone adopts X-Y stereo sound pickup technology. The sound positioning is clear and stable, which effectively reduces the low frequency noise of environmental interference. The 300mAh built-in battery can be used for more than 2h after being fully charged.

HDMI & Webcam Output: The 4k video camera can be used as webcam, be connected directly to an HDTV with HDMI cable (Not included in package) and playback the videos you took. Connect the camera to your computer with a USB cable and select PC Camera mode. ( Please download the software “XDV PRO” before using the “PCAM” function, and enter the video interface, you will start a live stream or video call vovage.)Then open the Facebook, Youtube and Instagram page to start a video call and live stream.