4K 8ch POE NVR Security Camera Systems Outdoor Wired,OOSSXX IP Video Security Camera System POE 4K,Wired 4 Channel 5MP POE Security IP Camera Outdoor Surveillance System,One-Way Audio,2TB Hard Drive

The system supports up to eight cameras, so the monitoring range is wide.The product is suitable for a variety of occasions, like homes,offices,workshop,restaurants,etc.

Even at night, the waterproof camera can monitor every corner of the house very well.

You can use your mobile app to watch everything in your home remotely, anytime, anywhere.

Once a thief breaks into the house, the system will automatically send an alert to your mailbox.

Our shop provide a variety of extension accessories (extend camera, etc.)

IP-67 Metal Weatherproof Camera



All OOSSXX security systems come with durable metal IP-67 cameras engineered to perform in severe environmental conditions.

The IP-67 rating is noted for devices that have tested as virtually airtight against dust, moisture, etc.And they are able to endure wind, rain, and other extreme conditions.

Each camera’s excellent build quality is part of what assures long term reliability of our surveillance systems which stand at the forefront of commercial and private consumer security solutions.

Day and Night Surveillance



The IP-67 weather-proof metal bullet camera features a large 3.6 millimeter lens and wide 70°viewing angle, coupled with a 3 array IR-LED system for night vision delivering exceptional clarity at distances up to 60 feet.

The camera’s infrared mode is automatically activated in low lighting conditions.It can clearly monitor everything even at night.

Any intruder unfortunate enough to cross paths with OOSSXX video security system will have their every move illuminated and captured in crystal clear detail.

Remote Viewing On PC And Mobile Devices

All camera channels signals are encrypted and run on your network by using the NVR as a central hub.

In addition to directly watching the video using the system internal network, we remotely view your security system using internet browsers or your smart phone

APP & Playback

Download the Eseecloud app on your smart phone (IOS or Android), and enjoy cameras simultaneous viewing on the app.

Watch recordings saved on NVR remotely via app. You can watch them on your mobile phone anytime anywhere, using mobile network or Wi-Fi.

Playback locally on your large screen TV by using the HDMI port on the NVR.

Motion Detection & E-mail Alert

The security system allows you to customize the motion detection area, such as a door or window, as needed.The motion sensor sensitivity can also be customized to prevent false alarms such as plants moving in a breeze.

When a camera detects motion , it can activate multiple security responses including turning on alarm, sending an alert and picture to your email box, communicate information to App, and trigger a recording.

NVR

8CH

8CH

8CH

8CH

8CH

Camera

8

4

8

8

8

NVR Resolution

4K

1080P

1080P

1080P

1080P

Camera Resolution

5MP

1080P

1080P

1080P

1080P

Hard Drive

4 TB Hard Drive

2 TB Hard Drive

2 TB Hard Drive

4 TB Hard Drive

6 TB Hard Drive

Night Vision

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Lens

3.6mm , IR cut filter with auto switch

3.6mm , IR cut filter with auto switch

3.6mm , IR cut filter with auto switch

3.6mm , IR cut filter with auto switch

3.6mm , IR cut filter with auto switch

【Plug&Play PoE System】Please note surveillance system is NOT battery operated. NVR need to be plugged into nearby power outlets. The POE kit comes with 60ft network cables, which allows for easy installation and set-up. After connecting the IP outdoor cameras to NVR ports, recording and live views can be seen within seconds via HDMI monitor.It suitable for home,office,small shop,etc.The network cable uses the latest 4-core technology and is compatible with CAT5 and CAT6 network cables.

【Audio Wired Camera】With built-in microphone in the camera, our Wi-Fi security camera allows you to listen and watch what happened through the APP in your phone clearly and instantly no matter where you are.Please note camera is a one-way audio, you can only hear the other party talking, not the conversation.

【Hard Drive Storage & Remote Playback】With pre-installed Hard Drive, it records video continuously 24 hours a day. The hard drive supports up to 6TB, which you can add extra to meet your needs.Download free app “Eseecloud” from App store on your smart phone, all videos in the Hard Drive can be playback remotely and live view anywhere anytime.

【Motion Detection and Alerts】 With motion detection，monitor all the activity in your home or business . The cameras are capable of customized motion detection that will keep you aware of what is occurring on your home.So you can live view instantly on your phone. Receive email alerts and push notifications directly to your phone via our free mobile app.

【Service】We provide 1-year warranty which includes free parts replacement and lifetime technical support: email to [email protected] reply within 24 hours.Or call us : +1 (352) 900-4656(Eastern time Monday to Friday:9:00am – 5:00pm).