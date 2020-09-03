4G Tablet 10.1 inch Android 9.0 Quad-Core Processor 3 GB RAM 32 GB Tablet PC, Google GMS Certification, 1280 x 800 HD IPS, Type-C, GPS, WiFi, FM, Bluetooth (Black)

Price:
Description:
The tablet has a resolution of 1280 x 800 and a 10.1-inch display, which can provide the color of the real image for the eyes every time it is used.
Stereo speakers can provide deep sounds and bring a pleasant 3D surround sound experience.
Slim and elegant design, light and comfortable, is a tablet that can be carried around.
Quad-core processor, multiple applications running at the same time, very smooth.
Our products support compatible learning and office software and are good learning and working partners.
The high-definition camera with 5MP front camera and 8MP rear camera is very suitable for travel and work, and can meet all your needs for taking photos and recording videos.
System: Android 9.0
CPU: Quad Core 1.25Ghz
Signal: 4G+WIFI
Screen Resolution: 1280 * 800
Length:233*160*11mm
TP: Capacitive Multitouch
Memory: 3GB + 32GB (Maximum scalable 128GB SD card)
Pixel: 5MP + 8MP
Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth, WIFI, Hotspot, GPS, etc.
Type of Power: AC Adapter (Alternating Current)
Voltage: AC/100-240V, 5V/1.5-2A
Device: Built-in Speaker
Device: Built-in Microphone
USB Port: 1* Micro USB Port
Audio Port: 1* 3.5mm Stereo Jack
Extended Card Slot: 1* TF Card Slot
SIM Card Slot: Dual 4G SIM Card Slot
Built-in Battery: 8000 mAh
Product Contains：1* Tablets
1* Leather Case
1* Tablet Screen Protector
1* Charging Head
1* Charging Cable
1* OTG
1* LED Light
1* Tablet PC Manual