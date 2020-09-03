4G Tablet 10.1 inch Android 9.0 Quad-Core Processor 3 GB RAM 32 GB Tablet PC, Google GMS Certification, 1280 x 800 HD IPS, Type-C, GPS, WiFi, FM, Bluetooth (Black)



Description:

The tablet has a resolution of 1280 x 800 and a 10.1-inch display, which can provide the color of the real image for the eyes every time it is used.

Stereo speakers can provide deep sounds and bring a pleasant 3D surround sound experience.

Slim and elegant design, light and comfortable, is a tablet that can be carried around.

Quad-core processor, multiple applications running at the same time, very smooth.

Our products support compatible learning and office software and are good learning and working partners.

The high-definition camera with 5MP front camera and 8MP rear camera is very suitable for travel and work, and can meet all your needs for taking photos and recording videos.

System: Android 9.0

CPU: Quad Core 1.25Ghz

Signal: 4G+WIFI

Screen Resolution: 1280 * 800

Length:233*160*11mm

TP: Capacitive Multitouch

Memory: 3GB + 32GB (Maximum scalable 128GB SD card)

Pixel: 5MP + 8MP

Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth, WIFI, Hotspot, GPS, etc.

Type of Power: AC Adapter (Alternating Current)

Voltage: AC/100-240V, 5V/1.5-2A

Device: Built-in Speaker

Device: Built-in Microphone

USB Port: 1* Micro USB Port

Audio Port: 1* 3.5mm Stereo Jack

Extended Card Slot: 1* TF Card Slot

SIM Card Slot: Dual 4G SIM Card Slot

Built-in Battery: 8000 mAh

Product Contains：1* Tablets

1* Leather Case

1* Tablet Screen Protector

1* Charging Head

1* Charging Cable

1* OTG

1* LED Light

1* Tablet PC Manual

