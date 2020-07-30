4G LTE TrackPort OBD-II Plug and Play Car GPS Tracker with Real-Time Tracking of Vehicles, Cars, Trucks, Teens, Elderly, Kids. No Battery Required.



The new and improved plug-and-play TrackPort 4 GPS vehicle tracker is the easiest way to track a vehicle without worrying about battery life. The device is simply plugged into the vehicle’s OBD-II port, normally located under the driver’s side dash and powered through the vehicle itself. You’ll never experience downtime or power interruptions when using this uniquely designed GPS tracker.

Features and Benefits of the BrickHouse 4G LTE TrackPort OBD-II GPS Tracker



Works throughout North America, including USA, Mexico and Canada

Plug and play. No tools or batteries required

Updates vehicle location every 60 seconds

Get alerts when your vehicle travels beyond your customized area

Get alerts wherever your vehicle exceeds the posted speed limit

Know when your vehicle is on the move

Promotes responsible driving

Monitor best routes to save time and fuel costs

Easy Plug and Play Installation. No Tools or Batteries Required.



At Brickhouse Security, our top priority is to provide reliable and easy to use products designed to keep you, your family, and your valuables safe. We are a premier supplier of security and surveillance solutions for consumers and businesses of all sizes. Our products have been thoroughly tested to ensure that they provide the peace of mind you deserve. We pride ourselves on providing solutions and services to over 400 current Fortune 500 companies, as well as to more than 2,500 local and national government agencies.

MONITOR YOUR KID’S DRIVING BEHAVIOR – Run reports on excessive speeding, harsh acceleration, braking, turning, all stops, total time & mileage driven

TRACK THIEVES – Maintain surveillance over your personal vehicles or commercial fleet with our portable GPS Tracker, receiving alerts when your car is on the move

NO PROFESSIONAL INSTALL NEEDED – Easy Plug & Play mini tracking device; simply plug this GPS tracker for vehicles in the OBD-II port under the dashboard of any car, batteries not needed

NO LONG-TERM CONTRACT – The 4G LTE TrackPort requires no long-term commitment. Activate online with a subscription starting at $24.99/month, with the ability to cancel at any time