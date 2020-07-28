4G LTE Eon 4 Long Life GPS Tracker for Covert Monitoring of Teen Drivers, Kids, Elderly, Employees, Assets, Warehouse, Tracks Indoor and Outdoor



The BrickHouse Security 4G LTE EON 4 GPS Asset Tracker utilizes both GPS and Wi-Fi capabilities, keeping it functional both indoors and out. The EON boasts accurate location data whether your target is moving or standing still. Whether you’re monitoring a truck in the field or assets around inside the warehouse, you receive motion updates every fifteen minutes when this device senses movement.

Don’t worry about the battery running out! The EON utilizes 4 AA lithium batteries to provide extra-long battery life, perfect for tracking a shipment on the go. These batteries are easily replaceable, but they are powerful—they can last up to 5 years if you set your device to send updates every 12 hours!

EON is IP-67 rated – so it is resistant to both dust and water.

Full 4G coverage everywhere in North America: works in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

With 15-minute reporting frequency, and its all-new Rapid Track feature, you’re given the most accurate, up-to-date location information.

Functions indoors with Wi-Fi capabilities

Long-Lasting Rechargeable Battery

Water and Dust Resistant

Compact & Discreet – Easy to slip it into your luggage or into to a vehicle to track your spouse or teen driver.



5 Years of Battery Life: The 4 AA lithium batteries inside provide up to 5 years of battery life in optimal conditions, keeping your Eon 4G ready to track uninterrupted for long periods of time.

Exclusive GPS Tracking Platform: BrickHouse Security’s state-of-the-art GPS software gives you access from any internet browser to adjust settings, set geofencing boundaries, control alerts, and more.

Track Mobile or Stationary Assets: Know the status of your assets, whether you expect them to stay stationary and need notification of movement, or anticipate motion and need to know where it’s happening.

No Long-Term Contract Needed: Unlike other tracking devices, the Eon 4G requires no long-term commitment. Activate online with a subscription starting at $9.99/month, easily cancel at any time.