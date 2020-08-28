49ers sign former Bears first-round pick Kevin White

The former Chicago Bears bust getting another opportunity

What was when a strong offseason for the San Francisco 49ers has actually developed into a headache in current months. The 49ers have actually lost pass receivers Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jalen Hurd and Richie James to injury, requiring basic supervisor John Lynch to generate supports. With Aiyuk being detected with a moderate hamstring stress this past Tuesday, the 49ers are providing a former first-round pick a chance.

According to reports, the 49ers have actually signed former Chicago Bears pass receiver Kevin White to a 1 year agreement.

The 49ers have actually signed former Bears WRKevin White He’s back. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 27, 2020

White has actually run out the league for the previous year

Back in 2015, White was called the very best pass receiver in the NFL Draft, which can be credited to his strong senior season at West Virginia (1,447 backyard and 10 goals). The Bears, seeking to offer quarterback Jay Cutler a leading weapon in the death video game, chosen White with the seventh-overall pick.

White’s period left to a dreadful start, as he missed his whole novice project after suffering a tension fracture in his shin. The injury bug continued to bite White, as he fractured the fibula in his left leg in his 2nd season and broke his shoulder blade in his …