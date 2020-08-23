49ers rookie Brandon Aiyuk suffers leg injury at training camp

Browns indication previous Super Bowl MVP
49ers rookie wideout Brandon Aiyuk suffered an obstacle at training camp
San Francisco 49ers rookie pass receiver Brandon Aiyuk injured his leg throughout practice on Sunday, possibly sidelining the Arizona State alum as the 2020 season rapidly approaches. San Francisco pickedAiyuk at No 25 total after a productive year with the Sun Devils that showcased simply how unsafe he seeks the catch.
49ers press reporter Chris Biderman broke the news or Aiyuk’s obvious injury, keeping in mind that the rookie “pulled up while running a deep route and grabbed the back of his left leg.”
Expected to match second-year male Deebo Samuel, who suffered a.