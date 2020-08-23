49ers rookie Brandon Aiyuk suffers leg injury at training camp

TEMPE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 12: Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk # 2 of the Arizona State Sun Devils captures a 40 lawn goal reception past security Skyler Thomas # 25 of the Washington State Cougars throughout the very first half of the NCAAF video game at Sun Devil Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Tempe,Arizona (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

49ers rookie wideout Brandon Aiyuk suffered an obstacle at training camp

San Francisco 49ers rookie pass receiver Brandon Aiyuk injured his leg throughout practice on Sunday, possibly sidelining the Arizona State alum as the 2020 season rapidly approaches. San Francisco pickedAiyuk at No 25 total after a productive year with the Sun Devils that showcased simply how unsafe he seeks the catch.

49ers press reporter Chris Biderman broke the news or Aiyuk’s obvious injury, keeping in mind that the rookie “pulled up while running a deep route and grabbed the back of his left leg.”

Bad news from #49ers practice. Rookie WR Brandon Aiyuk, who has actually been perhaps the group’s most efficient wideout throughout camp, brought up while running a deep path and got the back of his leftleg He did not go back to practice. — Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) August 23, 2020

Expected to match second-year male Deebo Samuel, who suffered a.