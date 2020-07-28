49ers’ Richard Sherman predicts NFL will forge ahead if team has Marlins-like coronavirus outbreak

VIKINGS’ INFECTION CONTROL OFFICER TESTS FAVORABLE FOR COVID

“I don’t see the league saying, ‘Hey, we’re going to shut down if 10 people get it, 15 people get it, 50 people get it,’” Sherman stated. “I see them stating, ‘Hey, remove those people, replace them with new people, and continue the game.’

“If half a team gets it, forfeit the game, and next game keep moving forward. That’s the way I see them finishing.”

He forecasted that if a team had an outbreak they would “forfeit the game” and quarantine those individuals unless the groups can discover replacements. He comprehended that the 2020 season may not be the very best looking video game considering that training school and preseason video games were reduced.

CHIEFS’ PATRICK MAHOMES UNDERSTANDS DANGER, FEELS SAFE IN GO BACK TO TRAINING CENTER

“This isn’t going to be the prettiest football,” Sherman informedPro Football Focus “This is going to be a year you see some high interception numbers, some high injury numbers. … The league still doesn’t know how practice is going to go and we’re about to head in.”

Sherman was a critic of the NFL’s security standards for the upcoming season, tweeting previously this month: “The NFL has ignored the safety recommendations from the experts that THEY hired. We all love this game and want to go out and compete with our brothers. The NFL needs to provide a safe work environment for us to do that.”

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The league and the gamers’ union have actually considering that accepted screening procedures ahead of training school.