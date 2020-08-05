49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo knows he needs to get a lot better

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49 ers. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Jimmy Garoppolo was great in 2019 however unsatisfactory. He knows that.

Jimmy Garoppolo had actually been to the Super Bowl two times prior to being traded to the 49 ers in 2017, however it was as a backup for the Patriots.

He got his 49 ers to the huge video game this previous season and did so after having a quite remarkable season. He had a little sample size as the Niners quarterback in 2017 and 2018, however 2019 saw him begin all 16 regular-season video games and every championship game.

Garoppolo was great in 2019, tossing 3,978 lawns and 27 goals with 13 choices. He included a hurrying goal to his 2019 resumé too.

Despite the remarkable season, Jimmy Garoppolo could not make the huge play when he required it most

After the Kansas City Chiefs had actually taken the lead with 2: 44 to enter Super Bowl LIV, it was all on Garoppolo to get the Niners down the field and into completion zone. They had a lot of time to do it and he had actually moved them down to the Chiefs side of the field.

The huge play that 49 ers fans will be kicking themselves over for many years and years if the group does not win a Super Bowl is when Garoppolo had Emmanuel Sanders open down the field, however overshot him. If he puts that ball in the ideal location, Sanders has a simple walk-in goal and the …