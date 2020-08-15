49ers Notebook: Kittle signs, Reed contract details, WR speed, Lynch-Shanahan ranked 2nd-best GM-coach combo, QB-RB-TE trio ranks No. 18

Here are a few of today’s leading stories and some that weren’t reported somewhere else on this website, all published here for your benefit.

George Kittle Officially Signs Contract Extension

The greatest news of the day was All-Pro tight end George Kittle formally putting pen to paper and signing the five-year contract extension that will keep him with the 49ers through the 2025 season.



Both Kittle and basic supervisor John Lynch provided declarations following the finalizing. Kittle’s was a bit lengthier thanLynch’s Click the link listed below to read them.



Kittle published the following video on his Instagram page (h/t to Patrick Tulini).



Jordan Reed’s Contract Details

The San Francisco 49ers and tight end Jordan Reed accepted a 1 year offer on August 3, with the group revealing the finalizing 6 days later on. Field Yates of ESPN offered the following contract details.

$ 1.05 million base pay

Up to $750K in playing-time rewards

(*18 *)Terms on the 1 year offers signed by Jordan Reed and Lamar Miller, who are each returning after missing out on 2019 due to injury: Reed: $1.05 M base pay plus approximately $750K in playing-time rewards Miller: $1.05 M base pay ($ 200K ensured) with $1.5 M in attainable rewards. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 14, 2020

Wide Receiver Speed

The 49ers have some speed at pass receiver, with the upcoming finalizings of Tavon Austin and J.J. Nelson even more reducing …