49ers’ Deebo Samuel suffers broken foot, undergoes surgery

The report stated he suffered a Jones fracture, which would put a timeline to return to the field “early in the season.” As of at this time, it is not a season-ending injury.

Samuel, a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, had 57 catches for 802 receiving yards with six total touchdowns in 15 regular-season games. He also had 10 receptions for 127 yards in his three playoff games for the 49ers.

Samuel took his thoughts to Twitter when the injury was announced.

“10 weeks I’m back better than the deebo you seen before,” Samuel wrote.

With Samuel anticipated to miss time, the 49ers will demonstrably turn to All-Pro tight end George Kittle for more production, as well as rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who was the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.