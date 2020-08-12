49ers could add speed for Jimmy Garoppolo in former first-round wideout

Bills indication head coach Sean McDermott to contract extension
The 49 ers are bringing in Tavon Austin for an exercise.
The 49ers might be wanting to add yet another fast wideout to their deep getting core. According to Ian Rappoport, they are bringing in former Cowboys and Rams pass receiver Tavon Austin for an exercise.
The #49ers are bringing in WR Tavon Austin for a workout with hopes to sign him, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The former #Cowboys and #Rams speedster could land in SF if all works out.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 12, 2020
After losing Emmanuel Sanders to the Saints in totally free company, the 49 ers headed out and prepared Brandon Aiyuk in the preliminary, a receiver out of Arizona State who has elite speed.
The 49 ers likewise lost Marquise Goodwin to the Eagles this offseason, yet another quick receiver. Kyle Shanahan plainly sees worth in speed at the receiver position and is attempting intensely to change Goodwin and his speed in 2020.
Earlier this offseason, they signed Travis Benjamin, another gamer who’s video game is developed around his top-endspeed However, he has actually chosen to pull out of the 2020 season.
Austin would likely be a direct replacement for Benjamin …