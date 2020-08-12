49ers could add speed for Jimmy Garoppolo in former first-round wideout

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 20: Tavon Austin #10 of the Dallas Cowboys works on his method to scoring a 20- backyard hurrying goal throughout the very first quarter versus the Philadelphia Eagles in the video game at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington,Texas (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The 49 ers are bringing in Tavon Austin for an exercise.

The 49ers might be wanting to add yet another fast wideout to their deep getting core. According to Ian Rappoport, they are bringing in former Cowboys and Rams pass receiver Tavon Austin for an exercise.

The #49ers are bringing in WR Tavon Austin for a workout with hopes to sign him, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The former #Cowboys and #Rams speedster could land in SF if all works out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 12, 2020

After losing Emmanuel Sanders to the Saints in totally free company, the 49 ers headed out and prepared Brandon Aiyuk in the preliminary, a receiver out of Arizona State who has elite speed.

The 49 ers likewise lost Marquise Goodwin to the Eagles this offseason, yet another quick receiver. Kyle Shanahan plainly sees worth in speed at the receiver position and is attempting intensely to change Goodwin and his speed in 2020.

Earlier this offseason, they signed Travis Benjamin, another gamer who’s video game is developed around his top-endspeed However, he has actually chosen to pull out of the 2020 season.

Austin would likely be a direct replacement for Benjamin …