49ers and George Kittle making little progress in contract talks

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49 ers heats up prior to Super Bowl LIV versus the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami,Florida (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49 ers and George Kittle are no place near reaching an arrangement

If you’re an excellent group like the San Francisco 49ers with a myriad of skill on the lineup, there’s just a lot cash to walk around to attempt and maintain everybody. We have actually seen that after the group traded protective deal with DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts to pay protective end ArikArmstead The one star gamer that’s still in requirement of a brand-new offer is tight end George Kittle.

After their Super Bowl LIV loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, reports showed that the 49 ers front workplace would focus on dealing with a contract extension withKittle We’re 6 months because those reports came out, and there’s been little to no progress made.

Kittle’s representative, Jack Bechta, informed NFL Media’s Mike Silver that there’s been very little progress in in between both celebrations due to arguments in the contract structure, warranties and up-front cash.

The clock is ticking for 49 ers to sign Kittle

Things got more fascinating beyond the above tweet. Silver stated that the 49 ers wish to make him …