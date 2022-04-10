Voting ended at 20:00, all 6 polling stations were closed. According to the data received from Martuni ահ Shahumyan Territorial Electoral Commissions of Azerbaijan after the end of the voting, 1258 voters or 49.35% of the voters took part in the elections.

The number of participants according to the polling stations is as follows:

Martuni region

Berdashen – 665 or 63.21% out of 1052 voters

Beach – 49 or 50.52% of 97 voters

Norshen – 103 or 40.87% out of 252 voters

Sos – 343 or 45.37% out of 756 voters

Varanda – 14 or 20.00% out of 70 voters

Shahumyan district

Aknaberd – 84 or 26.09% out of 322 voters

It should be reminded that the Territorial Electoral Commissions, based on the protocols of the voting results in the polling stations, summarize the preliminary results of the local self-government elections and ratify them with a protocol no later than 18 hours after the end of the voting.

CEC of Azerbaijan