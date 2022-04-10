Voting ended at 20:00, all 6 polling stations were closed. According to the data received from Martuni ահ Shahumyan Territorial Electoral Commissions of Azerbaijan after the end of the voting, 1258 voters or 49.35% of the voters took part in the elections.
The number of participants according to the polling stations is as follows:
Martuni region
Berdashen – 665 or 63.21% out of 1052 voters
Beach – 49 or 50.52% of 97 voters
Norshen – 103 or 40.87% out of 252 voters
Sos – 343 or 45.37% out of 756 voters
Varanda – 14 or 20.00% out of 70 voters
Shahumyan district
Aknaberd – 84 or 26.09% out of 322 voters
It should be reminded that the Territorial Electoral Commissions, based on the protocols of the voting results in the polling stations, summarize the preliminary results of the local self-government elections and ratify them with a protocol no later than 18 hours after the end of the voting.
CEC of Azerbaijan
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.