48V 1500W Electric Bike Conversion Kit Alloy 26″ 27.5″ 28″ Brushless Gearless Rear Hub Motor Wheel 35A Controller with LCD Display Throttle Powerful ebike Kits for MTB Tricycle Road Bike

【POWERFUL MOTOR】26inch 27.5inch 28inch 48V 1500W motor wheel（no tire),speed about 28-31mph(45-50km/h),Rear Hub dropout: 135mm;Torque: 70N.m; 480RPM max,good ability to climb the hills.

【STABLE CONTROLLER】KT Brand 35A brushless controller, more stable, high efficiency, low current consumption and long life. The kit includes thumb and handlebar throttle, you can replace it at will. 8PAS will make your ride easier.

【LCD DISPLAY】We have three kinds lcd display, you need to choose.It offers battery percentage, speed, total and single trip distance function etc.The functions of LCD3, LCD6 and LCD5 are basically the same, but LCD6 has a USB interface, which can charge the mobile phone, LCD3 and LCD5 can not.

【PACKAGE】48V 1500W motor wheel, 35A controller, LCD3 OR LCD5 OR LCD6 display, thumb and handlebar throttle, 8PAS, 7-speed freewheel, e-brake, controller bag, torsion arm. If you have no experience in install the wheel kit, it is recommended not to buy it.