On March 7, a consultation chaired by Minister Andranik Piloyan was held at the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The departments and SNCOs of the department summarized the work done during the previous month.

Lilit Mirzakhanyan, Secretary General of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ashot Mkrtchyan, Head of the Fire and Technical Safety Investigation Department, Kristine Ratosyan, Head of the Personnel Policy Department, and Pavel Gyozalyan, Director of the Russian-Armenian Humanitarian Response Center presented reports.

Lilit Mirzakhanyan reported on the 2022 budget by the Disaster Risk Management Policy Development Department. on the work done during February.

The Ministry participated in an online meeting on the Technical Advisory Mission organized by the UN Office in Beijing. The amended version of the draft government decision “On the DRR National Strategy – approving the action plan for its implementation” was submitted to the bodies of the interested public administration system for discussion.

Received and analyzed from the “National Center for Technical Safety” SNCO և in one month from accredited persons և 1194 technical safety expertise conclusions were registered in the register of industrial hazardous objects. 5 replies were given to the applications received from the AVO operators. 115 registrations of AVOs were carried out in the register, 33 operators were changed, 10 were dismantled, 4 were conserved, and 16 were re-equipped.

According to Ashot Mkrtchyan, Head of the Fire and Technical Safety Investigation Department, a total of 486 fire cases were registered in the country during the mentioned period, 57 were transferred from the previous month, the criminal case was rejected in 39 cases, 6 criminal cases were initiated. Answering the questions A. Mkrtchyan noted that the number of fires has decreased by 2 compared to the same period last year.

In her turn, Kristine Ratosyan, among the current works, informed that in order to prevent the epidemic, the personnel policy department carries out data coordination and collection works, maintains a daily register of vaccinated employees of the system.

During the meeting, Minister Andranik Piloyan introduced the newly appointed head of the legal department of the department Ashot Gabrielyan to the staff.

MES: