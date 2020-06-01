440 patients in severe, 50 – in critical condition – coronavirus updates from the minister of health – Panorama

Health Minister Arsen Torosyan says his predictions in accordance with which the coronavirus case in Armenia will attain 10,000 got here true. The minister’s remarks got here at the briefing following the assembly at the Commandant’s workplace.

“210 new cases of Covid-19 and 8 deaths were recorded in the country over the past day. The total number of deaths stands at 138 as of today. Note, that few tests were performed on Sunday as not all laboratories operated in full capacity,” the minister stated.

In Torosyan’s phrases, hospitals are strained as a result of ICU capability. “We have 440 patients in severe condition and 55 – in critical, 16 of them are on ventilators,” the minister knowledgeable.