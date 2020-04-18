44 suspected Boko Haram members found dead in Chad prison | World news

A gaggle of 44 suspected members of Boko Haram who had been arrested in Chad throughout a current operation towards the jihadist group have been found dead in their prison cell, apparently poisoned, Chad’s chief prosecutor has introduced. Speaking on nationwide tv on Saturday, Youssouf Tom stated the prisoners had been found dead on Thursday.

Autopsies on 4 dead prisoners revealed traces of a deadly substance which had brought about coronary heart assaults in some victims and extreme asphyxiation in others, he stated. The dead males had been amongst a bunch of 58 suspects captured throughout a serious military operation round Lake Chad launched by the president, Idriss Déby Itno, on the finish of March.

“Following the fighting around Lake Chad, 58 members of Boko Haram had been taken prisoner and sent to [the capital city] N’Djamena for the purposes of the investigation. On Thursday morning, their jailers told us that 44 prisoners had been found dead in their cell,” Tom stated, including that he had attended the scene. “We have buried 40 bodies and sent four bodies to the medical examiner for autopsy.”

An investigation was ongoing to find out precisely how the prisoners had died, he stated. Earlier this week, the justice minister, Djimet Arabi, instructed AFP the captured males had been handed over to the court docket system on Wednesday, and had been due in court docket for trial on Thursday.

The army operation towards Boko Haram killed greater than a thousand of the group’s militants and value the lives of 52 troopers, a Chadian military spokesman stated. The operation ran from 31 March to eight April.

It was launched in response to a devastating assault on Chadian troops on 23 March on a base at Bohoma, in the Lake Chad marshlands, which killed 98 troopers. It was the largest-ever one-day loss suffered by the military.

Idriss warned his allies in the area that Chad’s military will not participate in operations exterior the nation.