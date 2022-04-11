From April 4 to 10, 434 cases were registered in the National Center for Crisis Management of the Emergency Situations Ministry, 190 of which were emergencies, including 116 fires, 1 collapse, 9 suicide attempts, 49 traffic accidents, as well as 148 domestic calls. 89 people were injured.

A total of 12 deaths were reported last week.

6 cases of poisoning were registered.

Due to weather conditions and other factors, 37 cases of blocking of vehicles were registered. Rescuers helped evacuate 7,660 people to a safe area with 38 vehicles blocked on the roads.