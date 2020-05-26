43 states have record unemployment. See where your state ranks

Nevada, which was slammed by the shuttering of its in depth on line casino and tourism industries, had the nation’s highest unemployment charge. It skyrocketed to 28.2% final month, up from 6.9% in March and three.6% in February.

“Nevada is facing record high unemployment and the sheet numbers are difficult to comprehend,” stated Gov. Steve Sisolak, who allowed sure companies to reopen earlier this month however stored casinos closed for now.

Michigan and Hawaii had the following highest unemployment charges, at 22.7% and 22.3%, respectively.