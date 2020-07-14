43 coronavirus cases have been linked to one large house party in Michigan

It is believed that the party took place between July 2 and 3, and health officials are now asking anyone who attended the party to self quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus for 14 days.
There were an additional 66 people who are believed to have had face-to-face contact with a confirmed case. That number does not include family members who are immediate household contacts of the newly identified cases, the release said.
Over the weekend, Louisiana Gov. Bel Edwards said may new cases had been linked to casual gatherings in people’s backyards. The governor issued a restriction mandating gatherings be under 50 people
as a result.
Local health officials said this cluster in Michigan highlights how easily and rapidly the virus can infect people.
Spread from the party has impacted people outside the county and even the state, according to the release.
The party and subsequent events have led to additional exposures at retail stores, restaurants, businesses, canoe rentals, clubs, camps, athletic teams and a retirement community, the release said.
“None of us wants to be the reason someone in our community or county becomes seriously ill or dies,” says Brian D. Marl, Mayor of the City of Saline. “We have the opportunity to work together and with our local health department to contain this as quickly as possible. We know what we need to do, and we can certainly do it.”