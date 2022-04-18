From April 11 to 17, 422 cases were registered in the National Crisis Management Center of the Emergency Situations Ministry, of which 181 were emergencies, including 106 fires, 3 collapses, 7 suicide attempts, 39 traffic accidents, as well as 163 domestic calls. 75 people were injured.

A total of 11 deaths were reported last week.

10 cases of poisoning were registered.

Due to weather conditions and other factors, 13 cases of blocking of vehicles were registered. Rescuers helped to evacuate 79 civilians and evacuate 16 vehicles blocked on the roads.