From April 25 to May 1, 421 cases were registered in the National Crisis Management Center of the Emergency Situations Ministry, of which 129 were emergencies, including 64 fires, 1 collapse, 7 suicide attempts, 43 traffic accidents, as well as 175 domestic calls. 74 people were injured.

A total of 10 deaths were reported last week.

5 cases of poisoning were registered.

Due to weather conditions and other factors, 17 cases of blocking of vehicles were registered. Rescuers helped evacuate 30 civilians and evacuate 19 vehicles blocked on the roads.