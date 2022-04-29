The RA Investigative Committee issued a statement on the incident related to the director of “Antares” publishing house Armen Martirosyan during a meeting on April 27 in Yerevan.

“Within the framework of the criminal case under investigation in the Serious Crimes Investigation Division of the Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee in Yerevan, factual information was received that on April 27, 2022, at around 20:40, a group of participants ignored a group in Yerevan. Demanding to behave properly, not to violate public order, the demands made by police officers, obsessed with separating from other protesters, emphasizing one’s own advantages, violated public order by showing open disrespect to the public. Moreover, one of them, A.Kh., a 42-year-old resident of Yerevan, used the object used as a weapon to use violence against the director of “Antares” publishing house, who was walking in the mentioned place.

Within the framework of the mentioned criminal case, a decision was made: A. On involving Kh. As a defendant under Article 258, Part 4 of the RA Criminal Code, for committing the above-mentioned publicly dangerous act. The latter was arrested.

The investigation is underway. “Measures are being taken to find out all the circumstances of the incident, the identities of the other participants, to individualize their actions, and to take adequate measures against them,” the RA Penitentiary said in a statement.