The Assessment and Testing Center has published the list of examination centers set up for the joint entrance exams of the 2022-23 academic year.

41 examination centers have been established in the Republic of Armenia, 14 of which will operate in the capital Yerevan, 27 – in the regions. There will be 8 examination centers in Artsakh.

The list of examination centers is below.



Yes!

Basic school No. 11

Basic school No. 14

Basic school No. 57

High school No. 189

High school No. 190

High school No. 170

High school No. 29

Basic school No. 155

High school No. 118

Basic school No. 135

High school No. 62

Basic school No. 168

Basic school No. 200

Basic school No. 88



Aragatsotn state

Ashtarak Basic School # 5

Ashtarak Basic School No. 1



Ararat state

Artashat Basic School No. 1

Artashat Basic School No. 4



Armavir state

Armavir High School No. 1

Armavir Basic School No. 5

Armavir Basic School No. 10



Gegharkunik state

Gavar Basic School No. 3

Gavar secondary school No. 8

Gavar secondary school # 5



Lori state

Vanadzor High School # 5

Vanadzor N 16 basic school

Vanadzor secondary school No. 24



Kotayk state

Charentsavan High School No. 1

Charentsavan Basic School No. 3

Charentsavan Basic School No. 4

Charentsavan Basic School No. 5



Shirak state

Gyumri N 10 basic school

Gyumri N 11 basic school

Gyumri N 21 basic school

Gyumri Basic School No. 3



Syunik state

Goris Basic School No. 3

Kapan N 6 basic school



Vayots Dzor gorge state

Yeghegnadzor High School



Tavush state

Ijjan High School

Ijjan Basic School No. 3

Ijjan Basic School No. 4