The Assessment and Testing Center has published the list of examination centers set up for the joint entrance exams of the 2022-23 academic year.
41 examination centers have been established in the Republic of Armenia, 14 of which will operate in the capital Yerevan, 27 – in the regions. There will be 8 examination centers in Artsakh.
The list of examination centers is below.
Basic school No. 11
Basic school No. 14
Basic school No. 57
High school No. 189
High school No. 190
High school No. 170
High school No. 29
Basic school No. 155
High school No. 118
Basic school No. 135
High school No. 62
Basic school No. 168
Basic school No. 200
Basic school No. 88
Aragatsotn state
Ashtarak Basic School # 5
Ashtarak Basic School No. 1
Ararat state
Artashat Basic School No. 1
Artashat Basic School No. 4
Armavir state
Armavir High School No. 1
Armavir Basic School No. 5
Armavir Basic School No. 10
Gegharkunik state
Gavar Basic School No. 3
Gavar secondary school No. 8
Gavar secondary school # 5
Lori state
Vanadzor High School # 5
Vanadzor N 16 basic school
Vanadzor secondary school No. 24
Kotayk state
Charentsavan High School No. 1
Charentsavan Basic School No. 3
Charentsavan Basic School No. 4
Charentsavan Basic School No. 5
Shirak state
Gyumri N 10 basic school
Gyumri N 11 basic school
Gyumri N 21 basic school
Gyumri Basic School No. 3
Syunik state
Goris Basic School No. 3
Kapan N 6 basic school
Vayots Dzor gorge state
Yeghegnadzor High School
Tavush state
Ijjan High School
Ijjan Basic School No. 3
Ijjan Basic School No. 4
