From February 28 to March 6, 403 cases were registered in the National Crisis Management Center of the Emergency Situations Ministry, 178 of which were emergencies, including 120 fires, 1 collapse, 6 suicide attempts, 39 traffic accidents, as well as 131 domestic calls. 90 people were injured.

A total of 14 deaths were reported last week.

9 cases of poisoning were registered.

34 cases of blocking of vehicles were registered due to weather conditions and other factors. Rescuers helped evacuate 168 civilians and evacuated 75 vehicles blocked on the roads.

The RA Ministry of Emergency Situations urges to be vigilant and strictly observe safety rules both in everyday life and on the roads.

Information և Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations